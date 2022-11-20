Tigers jumped in AP Poll, hold place after Week 12

LSU took care of business on Saturday, winning 41-10 in a Senior Night contest against UAB. However, in spite of the big win, the Tigers remained at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 after Week 12.

Coach Brian Kelly’s team previously ranked ahead of USC despite the fact that the Trojans have just one loss. But after Lincoln Riley’s squad took down rival UCLA on the road Saturday night, it jumped LSU and moved up to No. 5 in the rankings after Tennessee dropped out with a blowout loss at South Carolina.

The Tigers also rank No. 6 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll this week, but they previously ranked behind the Trojans in that poll and moved up one spot this week.

Here’s how the full top 25 breaks down in this week’s AP Poll.

New @AP_Top25 poll 1-Georgia

2-Ohio St

3-Michigan

4-TCU

5-USC

6-LSU

7-Clemson

8-Bama

9-Tennessee

10-Oregon

11-Penn St

12-Washington

13-Notre Dame

14-Utah

15-Kansas St

16-Florida St

17-UCLA

18-UNC

19-Tulane

20-Ole Miss

21-Cincinnati

22-Oregon St

23-Coastal

24-Texas

25-UCF — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 20, 2022

