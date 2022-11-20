Tigers jumped in AP Poll, hold place after Week 12
LSU took care of business on Saturday, winning 41-10 in a Senior Night contest against UAB. However, in spite of the big win, the Tigers remained at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 after Week 12.
Coach Brian Kelly’s team previously ranked ahead of USC despite the fact that the Trojans have just one loss. But after Lincoln Riley’s squad took down rival UCLA on the road Saturday night, it jumped LSU and moved up to No. 5 in the rankings after Tennessee dropped out with a blowout loss at South Carolina.
The Tigers also rank No. 6 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll this week, but they previously ranked behind the Trojans in that poll and moved up one spot this week.
Here’s how the full top 25 breaks down in this week’s AP Poll.
New @AP_Top25 poll
1-Georgia
2-Ohio St
3-Michigan
4-TCU
5-USC
6-LSU
7-Clemson
8-Bama
9-Tennessee
10-Oregon
11-Penn St
12-Washington
13-Notre Dame
14-Utah
15-Kansas St
16-Florida St
17-UCLA
18-UNC
19-Tulane
20-Ole Miss
21-Cincinnati
22-Oregon St
23-Coastal
24-Texas
25-UCF
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 20, 2022
List
Everything Brian Kelly said after LSU's Senior Night win over UAB
Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno