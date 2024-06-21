Tigers host the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (20-56, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (34-40, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Erick Fedde (5-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Tigers: Jack Flaherty (4-4, 3.01 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -179, White Sox +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Detroit has gone 16-19 at home and 34-40 overall. The Tigers are 26-6 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago is 7-31 on the road and 20-56 overall. The White Sox have an 11-45 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Vierling has a .257 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has nine doubles, four triples and nine home runs. Riley Greene is 14-for-39 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has a .239 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 13 doubles and nine home runs. Oscar Colas is 9-for-25 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .244 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

White Sox: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.