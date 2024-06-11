Tigers host the Nationals to open 3-game series

Washington Nationals (30-35, third in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-33, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (4-3, 3.47 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Tigers: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 6.25 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -112, Nationals -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Washington Nationals on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Detroit has gone 15-17 at home and 32-33 overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Washington has a 30-35 record overall and a 17-18 record in road games. The Nationals have a 5-10 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 RBI for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 9-for-23 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 10 home runs while slugging .452. Jesse Winker is 12-for-31 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .201 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by six runs

Nationals: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Colten Keith: day-to-day (knee), Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (abdominal), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (back), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.