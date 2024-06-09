Tigers host the Brewers on 3-game home losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (38-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (31-33, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Bryse Wilson (3-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (7-1, 1.97 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -170, Brewers +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers are looking to break their three-game home slide with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Detroit has a 31-33 record overall and a 14-17 record in home games. The Tigers have gone 14-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has a 38-26 record overall and a 20-16 record on the road. The Brewers are fourth in the NL with 68 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 RBI for the Tigers. Matthew Vierling is 11-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins leads Milwaukee with 10 home runs while slugging .459. Christian Yelich is 16-for-39 with a home run and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .180 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .289 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Colten Keith: day-to-day (knee), Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (abdominal), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (back), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.