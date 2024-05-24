Tigers host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (23-26, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-27, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (0-1, 4.88 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -117, Tigers -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home skid.

Detroit has gone 10-14 at home and 23-27 overall. The Tigers have an 18-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto has a 23-26 record overall and an 11-14 record on the road. The Blue Jays have a 4-8 record in games decided by one run.

Friday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .235 for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 6-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has nine doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 7-for-38 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .225 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Reese Olson: day-to-day (hip), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (illness), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.