Tigers hire Ron Gardenhire to lead them through rebuild

The Detroit Tigers are going through a rebuild, and need a manager who has experience with youngsters. They found their man Thursday, reportedly hiring former Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire to guide them through the next couple seasons.

While the Tigers have picked Gardenhire as the team’s next manager, the deal isn’t completed just yet. The two sides still have to work out the specifics of Gardenhire’s contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.

The 59-year-old Gardenhire oversaw the Twins for 13 straight seasons beginning in 2002. Under his watch, the team made the postseason six times in his first nine years at the helm. The team cratered in 2011, and struggled the last four years Gardenhire was in charge. The club topped out at 70 wins over this period. Gardenhire was fired after the 2014 season.

He took a year off from baseball, and then re-joined the Twins as a special assistant. Last November, he was hired by the Arizona Diamondbacks as the club’s bench coach. Gardenhire missed time early after recovering from prostate surgery, but returned to the team in May.

The Tigers were reportedly looking for a manager with previous experience, according to Rosenthal. Gardenhire brings that to the table. In his 13 seasons with the Twins, he led them to a 1068-1039 record — good for a .507 winning percentage. The postseason hasn’t been kind to him, though. Gardenhire’s Twins went just 6-21 in the playoffs.

With the Tigers committing to a rebuild, they may have wanted a manager who has experience helping prospects adjust to the majors. Gardenhire did just that with the Twins. He oversaw the promotions of Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau, Jason Kubel, Delmon Young, Carlos Gomez and Denard Span to the majors. On the pitching side, both Francisco Liriano and Scott Baker came up under his watch, and Johan Santana experienced his first full season in the majors with Gardenhire.