Tigers heading to the New Year’s Six in these latest bowl projections

Sitting at 8-2 on the season with a division title in hand a shot at Georgia in the SEC Championship, LSU is thinking about the College Football Playoff right now.

The Tigers need to win out to have a shot at making the final four, and even then, it’s not necessarily a given that they make the field. Still, this team seems well poised to reach the New Year’s Six in Brian Kelly’s first season for the first time since 2019.

That’s exactly where the latest bowl projections from CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm send LSU. Palm has this team staying within the state of Louisiana to take on Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl in what would be a rematch of January’s Texas Bowl.

The Tigers entered that one extremely shorthanded and had to start a receiver at quarterback in Jontre Kirklin. The Wildcats took down an LSU teamed helmed by interim coach Brad Davis 42-20. Both teams have improved this fall, as KSU sits at 7-3 and has a good chance of reaching the Big 12 title game.

List

Where LSU stands in the Football Power Index top 25 after sealing SEC West title

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire