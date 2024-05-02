Tigers golfers win on home course

May 1—Apparently, St. Regis golfers like home cooking.

The Tigers boys blistered the Trestle Creek Golf Course on the edge of town for a 345 team total over the 18-hole layout to clinch the team title by a wide margin over runner up Thompson Falls, 345-397.

With senior Jack Connolly leading the way with a 79, the Tigers pulled away from T Falls on a cool, windy day that eventually gave way to bright Montana sunshine.

Meanwhile, in the girls' competition, Thompson Falls carded a team score of 464 to best three other schools with enough golfers to qualify for the team chase. Second place in the girls race went to Florence (542), while Mullan, Idaho's girls placed third with a 572.

Connolly's dominance of the course included a 38 on the first nine holes, and a 41 on the back nine.

He was the only golfer to shoot under 80, finishing ahead of St. Regis teammates Dillon Thomas and Denver Thomas, both of whom fired impressive 85's for the round. Kaleb Park's 96 gave the Tigers four players who cracked 100 for the tournament, which drew golfers from eight area schools.

Thompson Falls golfer Theo Nygaard shot an 89 for the Blue Hawks, one stroke better than senior teammate Cael Thilmony (90).

Second place individually among the boys went to Superior's Phin Cataldo, who came in at 87 to lead the Bobcats to third place with a team total of 418.

Thompson Falls' Sophia Chou paced the Lady Bobcats with a 94, 49 out and 45 in. Teammate Solveig Nygaard had a 107 for T Falls, good for second place overall, while teammate Aubrey Baxter was third in the individual standings with a 123.

Mullan's boys also had two golfers under 100, led by senior Kofi Appiah's 93. Fellow Mullan Tiger Logan Petit had a 95 for the Idahoans.

Plains had just one golfer in the men's competition, Wyatt Butcher, who fired a 116,

T Falls golfers, in addition to Nygaard and Thilmony were: Braxton Dorscher, 107; Blake Shusterman, 111; and Chase Helvey, 116.

Superior golfers other than Cataldo were: Bydon Drey, 107; Owen Doyle and Anthony Dodd, 112; and Dalton Boyce, 116.

Kaden Sanders had a 114 for St. Regis.

T Falls girls also got a 140 from Olivia Nacarrini; and Plains' got 145 from Macey Malmend, and a 159 from Eleanor Bebb.

Next up for most area high school golfers are tournaments this Thursday (May 2) in Anaconda and Friday in Hamilton.

St. Regis Invitational champion Jack Connolly watches a putt roll toward the cup during the tournament this past Thursday at Trestle Creek Golf Course in St. Regis. Chuck Bandel/ VP-MI)