Tigers of the Game: Six players reach double-digits in blowout win over Indiana

Auburn responded in a huge way on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

After dropping a disappointing game to Appalachian State last Sunday in Boone, North Carolina, the Tigers regrouped and checked back into the win column by blowing out blue blood Indiana, 104-76, as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The difference in Auburn’s performance last Sunday at Appalachian State and Saturday’s performance against Indiana was night-and-day. The Tigers struggled at the free-throw line and shooting from three-point territory in the loss to the Mountaineers. Ironically, great three-point shooting and making the most of its free-throw opportunities is what played a role in Saturday’s blow out victory.

In a game such as the one that Auburn played against Indiana, it is hard to narrow down Auburn’s most productive players. Six players reached double-figures in points on Saturday, while four players were perfect from the line.

Here’s a look at the Tigers of the Game from the Indiana win, as voted on by Auburn Wire writers and Auburn fans.

Taylor Jones: Tre Donaldson

Auburn earned 40 points from its bench players on Saturday, and Tre Donaldson provided 10 of those points. He also played a role in creating opportunities for his team by pulling down a team-leading seven rebounds.

Brian Hauch: Jaylin Williams

Jaylin Williams played one of the best games of his career on Saturday in his home state. Williams dropped 24 points in the win over Indiana, which ties a career-high that he posted against Ole Miss during the 2020-21 season. He also pulled down six rebounds and recorded seven assists.

JD McCarthy: Aden Holloway

Freshman Aden Holloway played the best game of his young career on Saturday. He shot 63% from the field (7-of-11) for 24 points. He shot 5-of-8 from three-point land and connected on all five of his free throw attempts.

Fan vote: Jaylin Williams

Auburn fans have spoken, and they have chosen Jaylin Williams as their pick for Tiger of the Game for his efforts in Auburn’s win over Indiana. Williams earned 55.7% of the vote, beating out the likes of Aden Holloway, KD Johnson, and Tre Donaldson. To have a say in who wins the next Tiger of the Game honor, head over to The Auburn Wire’s X (formerly Twitter) account to cast your vote following every Auburn basketball game.

