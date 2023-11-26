Tigers of the Game: Johnson is Auburn’s Iron Bowl MVP

Another Iron Bowl, another classic.

This season’s game featured another close contest between Auburn and Alabama, which ended in heartbreak. The Tigers took the 21-20 lead with 6:36 to go in the 3rd quarter and held onto the lead until the final minute when Alabama‘s Jalen Milroe connected with receiver Isaiah Bond with 0:32 remaining to steal the 27-24 victory from the hands of the home-standing Tigers.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, there were several players that stood out in Auburn’s defeat. One of those was an unsuspecting receiver.

Ja’varrius Johnson played one of the biggest roles in Auburn’s performance by reeling in four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown while rushing for an additional score. Without his efforts, it is difficult to imagine how close Auburn would have stayed with Alabama throughout the challenging game.

Johnson is one of four players that made a difference in Auburn’s game against Alabama. Here is this week’s Tigers of the Game.

Taylor Jones: Jalen McLeod

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Auburn’s defense played well enough to keep Alabama out of the end zone for most of the game, and Jalen McLeod was a key reason why. McLeod led the team in tackles with eight and recorded one for a loss.

JD McCarthy: Ja'varrius Johnson

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Auburn receiver Ja’varrius Johnson had the most productive outing of his season on Saturday. He reeled in a season-best 76 yards on four catches for a score. He also added a 12-yard touchdown rush to his total. His efforts on offense played a major role in the Tigers remaining on the heels of Alabama throughout the game.

Brian Hauch: Payton Thorne

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Payton Thorne ended the game with just 91 yards on five completions, but he made several throws down the stretch that kept Auburn in the game. One of those throws was a 27-yard pass to Ja’varrius Johnson to push Auburn ahead, 21-20 in the 3rd quarter.

Fan vote: Ja'varrius Johnson

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn fans have spoken, and they have selected Ja’varrius Johnson as their Tiger of the Game following Auburn’s tough loss to Alabama on Saturday. He received 68% of the vote, beating out the likes of Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, Jalen McLeod, and Payton Thorne for the honor. To have a say in who wins the next Tiger of the Game award, head over to Auburn Wire’s X (formerly Twitter) account after the next game.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire