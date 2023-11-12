Tigers of the Game: Jarquez Hunter’s streak continues, Jalen McLeod is a bad man

In a game that is considered an upset, the Auburn Tigers dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks in nearly every facet of Saturday’s game en route to a 48-10 win.

The Tigers’ offense established control early by scoring 21 points in the 1st quarter, and all but secured the game in the 3rd quarter by dropping 21 more. Auburn ended with 517 total yards of offense, which included 354 yards of rushing. The Tigers also picked up 32 first downs and were perfect in the red zone by scoring on all seven of their attempts.

As good as Auburn was on offense, the defense was just as destructive. Auburn allowed Arkansas to gain just 255 yards of offense and 10 first downs. Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson was limited to just 166 total yards and zero touchdowns.

As is usually the case, there are several players that contributed to such a great all-around performance.

Here’s a look at who Taylor Jones, JD McCarthy, Brian Hauch, and Auburn fans selected as the Tiger of the Game following Auburn’s blowout win over Arkansas.

Taylor Jones: Payton Thorne

Auburn’s offense was in control for most of the day, and Payton Thorne deserves some credit. Thorne completed 12-of-20 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He was beneficial on the ground as well, as he added 88 yards and a score to his total output of 251 yards.

JD McCarthy: Jalen McLeod

Auburn’s defense put on a show Saturday by limiting Arkansas to 255 yards and 10 points. However, Jalen McLeod will haunt the dreams of Arkansas quarterbacks KJ Jefferson and Jacolby Criswell for many nights to come. McLeod made nine total stops in the win, with four going for loss. Of those four tackles for loss, three were registered as sacks.

Brian Hauch: Jarquez Hunter

Jarquez Hunter continued his streak of triple-digit rushing performances on Saturday. He rushed for 109 yards in the victory, which brings his rushing total up to 436 yards over the last three games. He is now just 255 yards away from recording a 1,000-yard season.

Fan vote Jalen McLeod

Auburn fans have spoken, and they have selected Jalen McLeod as their pick for Tiger of the Game following his performance over Arkansas. McLeod won 43% of the vote, beating out the likes of Payton Thorne, Jarquez Hunter, and Rivaldo Fairweather for the title. To have a say in who wins next week’s Tiger of the Game, head over to Auburn Wire’s X (formerly Twitter) account following every game to cast your vote.

