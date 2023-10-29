Tigers of the Game: Four players make giant impact in Auburn’s victory over Mississippi State

A streak ended on Saturday, and it took an all-around effort from both side of the football to get it done.

The Auburn Tigers defeated Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak to begin SEC play. The Tigers were able to coast to the win after posting 301 yards of total offense in the first half while allowing just 122 yards and three points.

The second half was not as exciting, but Auburn’s 24-3 halftime lead was enough to fight off a furious Mississippi State comeback.

There were several players that made a giant impact in the win, but there were four that stood out the most. Here’s a look at which players that Auburn Wire writers, plus Auburn fans, voted for as their “Tigers of the Game.”

Taylor Jones: Jarquez Hunter

It was a great day to end streaks for Auburn’s offensive stars. Jarquez Hunter failed to reach the 100-yard mark in six previous games, but erased the streak on Saturday by rushing for 144 yards which is three-yards shy of his career-high that he achieved in 2021.

JD McCarthy: Keionte Scott

It was feared that Keionte Scott would miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury that required surgery to repair. He has now played in two games since the surgery and to become a vital part of Auburn’s defense. He recorded the game’s lone turnover in the 4th quarter when he picked off Mississippi State quarterback Mike Wright inside the Auburn five-yard line.

Brian Hauch: Eugene Asante

Linebacker Eugene Asante yet again was the MVP of the Auburn defense in the Tigers’ win over Mississippi State. He led the team in tackles with nine, with one being for loss. He also hurried the quarterback twice in the win.

Fan vote: Payton Thorne

Thorne’s big day has Auburn fans buzzing. Tiger fans voted Thorne as their pick for Tiger of the Game after he passed for 230 yards and three touchdowns. He beat out Jarquez Hunter, Eugene Asante, and Jalen McLeod to win this week’s honor. To vote for the Tiger of the Game, visit Auburn Wire on X (formerly Twitter) after every game.

