Tigers of the Game from Auburn’s win over Georgia State

It was closer than it should have been but Auburn was able to pull out a win thanks to a 98-yard drive led by T.J. Finley.

Finley entered in relief of a struggling Bo Nix and led the game-winning drive. The chance was far from seamless but Auburn’s quarterback position may now be an open competition.

Auburn was projected to win by multiple scores against the Panthers but was in a two-score deficit at the half.

The quarterback change sparked some energy throughout the team and the fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Here are the Tigers of the game in the win over Georgia State.

Offense: T.J. Finley

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Finley came in to relieve Bo Nix and led the most important drive of the Auburn season. Finley went 9 of 16 for 97 yards and one touchdown. Finley was far from perfect but led the touchdown drive and Auburn’s quarterback position is now a battle.

Defense: Zakoby McClain

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

McClain was unable to play in the first half of the game and Auburn’s defense suffered for it. McClain returned in the second half and Georgia State's offense was completely shut down. The Panthers were held scoreless and managed just 85 yards of offense in the second half. McClain finished with four tackles and one tackle for loss but it was clear how much he means to the defense.

Special Teams: Caylin Newton

Jake Crandall-The Montgomery Advertiser

Newton changed the game when he blocked a Georgia State punt in the third quarter that was recovered by Barton Lester to make it a 24-19 game.

Honorable mention: Anders Carlson

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Carlson made his four field goals in the first half before he missed in the fourth quarter. Carlson is now third in career scoring at Auburn (320 points) and second in field goals made (62).

