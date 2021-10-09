Tigers of the Game: Auburn loses to Georgia

Auburn was unable to convert on their chances in their 34-10 loss to Georgia.

Auburn took a 3-0 lead before Georgia scored 17-straight points to take a lead and never looked back. The Tigers made three trips into the red zone but came away with just 10 points and was unable to score in the second or third quarter as Georgia added to their lead.

The loss was Auburn’s fifth straight in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

The outcome was not what Auburn was hoping for but several Auburn players played well and deserve recognition. Here is a look at the players who played best in each phase for Auburn.

Offense: Tank Bigsby

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bigsby was kept in check by the vaunted Georgia defense, but he managed to score the first offensive touchdown against their starting defense. Bigsby finished with 28 yards on 10 carries to go with his touchdown.

Defense: None

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn’s defense was gashed throughout the game as Georgia racked up 34 points on 6.2 yards per play. Stetson Bennet was able to operate from a clean pocket and pick apart Auburn’s secondary. After a promising second half against LSU Auburn’s defense regressed in this game and is once again facing questions.

Special Teams: Oscar Chapman

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chapman had a strong game for Auburn, averaging 46 yards per punt on six attempts and pinned the Bulldogs inside their 20 three times.

Honorable mention: Kobe Hudson

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn’s receivers had another rough game but Hudson made several plays for the Auburn offense. Hudson had five receptions for 50 yards and looks to be blossoming into the kind of receiver Auburn will need moving forward.

1

1