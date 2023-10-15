Tigers of the Game: The Ashford-Frazier connection is special

Auburn football may have lost a tough game to No. 20 LSU on Saturday, but quarterback Robby Ashford may have found his top target.

Auburn’s offense remained cold in their 48-18 loss to LSU in Death Valley on Saturday night, but there were a few positive takeaways that need to be discussed. One of those is the connection formed between Ashford and tight end Brandon Frazier. Ashford found Frazier three times in the game, with one going for a touchdown.

Defensively, a bright spot was the play of linebacker Eugene Asante. Asante made 12 stops with a sack in the game.

Following the game, Auburn Wire writers as well as Auburn fans revealed their picks for “Tiger of the Game” after the tough loss, here are the results.

Taylor Jones: Robby Ashford

Ashford may not have produced the best numbers on Saturday, but he managed the game well during limited action. He completed 3-of-4 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 19 yards.

JD McCarthy: Brandon Frazier

The Robby Ashford-Brandon Frazier connection was cooking on Saturday night. Frazier was on the receiving end of all three of Ashford’s completions, one of which even went for a touchdown. He was Auburn’s leading receiver with 52 yards.

Brian Hauch: Jaylin Simpson

Simpson finished with four tackles in Saturday’s loss. Despite being known for creating interceptions, he failed to record one at LSU. However, he deflected a pass which landed in the hands of DJ James for his second interception of the season.

Fan vote: Eugene Asante

The fans have spoken, and linebacker Eugene Asante won the fan vote for his efforts against LSU. He received 52% of the vote and won over players such as Brandon Frazier, Robby Ashford, and DJ James. To vote for the Tiger of the Game, visit Auburn Wire on X (Twitter) to cast your vote.

