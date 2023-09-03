Tigers of the Game: Ashford’s big day helps Auburn sail to victory

The Auburn Tigers earned a massive 59-14 win over UMass on Saturday, and there were several key players that played a role in the victory.

On the offensive side of the football, two players stood out. Jay Fair was one of six receivers to haul in a pass on Saturday, which served as a coming-out party for him. Quarterback Robby Ashford also made the most of his situation after losing out on the starting quarterback battle.

Defensively, the Tigers produced four sacks and limited UMass’ pass-making ability.

Following the game, the staff at Auburn Wire, as well as fans on social media, made their picks for “Tiger of the Game,” and it was a close decision due to having so many worthy candidates.

Here’s a look at who Taylor Jones, JD McCarthy, and Brian Hauch, as well as Auburn fans, chose for their “Tiger of the Game” pick.

Taylor Jones: Robby Ashford

After Hugh Freeze announced Payton Thorne as Auburn’s starting quarterback, no one knew how Robby Ashford would be used. Turns out, the red zone is the perfect opportunity for Ashford to enter the game. He rushed for 51 yards on 9 carries and scored three times.

JD McCarthy: Jaylin Simpson

Jaylin Simpson made three stops, but that is not the story here. He recovered a fumble as the result of a sack by Donovan Kaufman, and scored on a pick-six from 50 yards out.

Brian Hauch: Jay Fair

Fair caught the attention of Auburn’s staff during fall camp, and the rest of the Auburn fan base got to see why on Saturday. He reeled in five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Fan vote: Robby Ashford

In a tight race, Ashford is the Tiger of the Game by receiving 50% from fans on X (formerly Twitter). Jaylin Simpson was next with 28.3% of the vote, with Jay Fair and Eugene Asante next in line.

