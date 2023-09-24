Tigers of the Game: Asante, Battie carry the load on Saturday

The SEC opener at Texas A&M was anything but strong for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn managed to gain just 200 yards of offense while allowing Texas A&M to post 402 yards in their 27-10 loss. Auburn could not force a turnover, they allowed seven sacks to happen, and they were penalized 10 times.

Despite the negativity, there were several bright spots to mention, including the performances of two players, Eugene Asante and Brian Battie.

Following the game, Auburn Wire writers as well as Auburn fans revealed their picks for “Tiger of the Game” after the tough loss, here are the results.

Taylor Jones: Eugene Asante

Asante was the defensive MVP of Saturday’s game by recording nine total tackles. He also scooped up a fumble in the 4th quarter and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown, the only one for Auburn today.

JD McCarthy: Brian Battie

Auburn had another ho-hum day on the ground, but one player found the top of the stat sheet for the first time in his Auburn career. USF transfer Brian Battie rushed for 59 yards on eight carries in Saturday’s game.

Brian Hauch: Brian Battie

Not only did Battie lead the offense in rushing, but he also had the best game of his short time in an Auburn uniform. Prior to Saturday’s game, Battie’s season-high was 31 yards on eight carries in Auburn’s 59-14 season-opening win over UMass.

Fan vote: Eugene Asante

Auburn fans have spoken, and their pick for Tiger of the Game is linebacker Eugene Asante. Asante won 85% of the vote, beating out players such as kicker Alex McPherson, running back Brian Battie, and cornerback Jaylin Simpson.

