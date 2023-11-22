Tigers gain some ground in College Football Playoff Rankings heading into Rivalry Week

With one week to go in the regular season, we’re drawing closer to the final College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Tigers draw Texas A&M in rivalry week as they look to finish 9-3 once again, and they have some momentum after a 56-14 beatdown against Georgia State. Quarterback Jayden Daniels bolstered his Heisman resume once again in that one, totaling eight touchdowns.

After that performance, LSU remains in the top 15 of the committee’s rankings and has gained some ground ahead of Week 13. The biggest change came in the top five as undefeated Washington has jumped another unbeaten opponent in Florida State.

Here’s the full top 25 in this week’s CFP Rankings.

Liberty Flames

Record: 11-0

Record: 7-4

Record: 10-1

NC State Wolfpack

Record: 8-3

Record: 7-4

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 8-3

Record: 8-3

Record: 8-3

Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 9-2

Record: 8-3

Record: 8-3

LSU Tigers

Record: 8-3

Record: 9-2

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 11-0

Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 9-2

Record: 10-1

Record: 9-2

Record: 10-1

Record: 10-1

Record: 10-1

Record: 11-0

Record: 11-0

Record: 11-0

Record: 11-0

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 11-0

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire