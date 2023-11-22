Advertisement

Tigers gain some ground in College Football Playoff Rankings heading into Rivalry Week

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read

With one week to go in the regular season, we’re drawing closer to the final College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Tigers draw Texas A&M in rivalry week as they look to finish 9-3 once again, and they have some momentum after a 56-14 beatdown against Georgia State. Quarterback Jayden Daniels bolstered his Heisman resume once again in that one, totaling eight touchdowns.

After that performance, LSU remains in the top 15 of the committee’s rankings and has gained some ground ahead of Week 13. The biggest change came in the top five as undefeated Washington has jumped another unbeaten opponent in Florida State.

Here’s the full top 25 in this week’s CFP Rankings.

Liberty Flames

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 11-0

Clemson Tigers

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 7-4

Tulane Green Wave

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 10-1

NC State Wolfpack

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-3

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 7-4

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-3

Kansas State Wildcats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-3

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-3

Iowa Hawkeyes

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 9-2

Oregon State Beavers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-3

Arizona Wildcats

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-3

LSU Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-3

Oklahoma Sooners

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 9-2

Ole Miss Rebels

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 11-0

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 9-2

Louisville Cardinals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 10-1

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 9-2

Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 10-1

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 10-1

Oregon Ducks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 10-1

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 11-0

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 11-0

Michigan Wolverines

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 11-0

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Record: 11-0

Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 11-0

