Tigers 'fully support' outfielder Austin Meadows stepping away from team to focus on mental health

Austin Meadows will miss time to focus on his mental health. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows has stepped away from the team to focus on his mental health. The team released a statement in support of Meadows' decision Saturday.

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said the organization has worked to "destigmatize mental health resources" and will support players who face mental-health challenges. Harris said the organization commends Meadows for "confronting these challenges head-on."

Harris also asked fans to support Meadows as he works his way back to the field.

Meadows, 27, played in all six of the team's games this season. In 21 plate appearances, Meadows is hitting .238. He drove in two runs in the Tigers' first six games.

Meadows is not the only MLB player to step away to focus on his mental health this season. Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard was placed on the Injured List before the start of the 2023 MLB regular season due to anxiety.