Tigers force extras, walk off Coweta

Apr. 16—After losing their lead in the seventh inning, the Tahlequah Tigers got a big hit in the eighth inning to pick up a walk-off win over Coweta. Chance Pair drove in the winning run to give the Tigers a 7-6 win on Monday, April 15.

The pair of Tiger teams played a back-and-forth some big scoring from both sides. CHS started the game off strong with a 3-0 lead after three innings. Despite finding themselves down early, the Tigers battled back in the bottom of the fourth inning.

An error and a walk opened the door for the Tigers to pick up their first runs of the inning. After reaching on an error, Beckett Robinson scored on a wild pitch. After THS picked up the first run, CHS settled in and recorded back-to-back strikeouts. Despite this, the Tigers picked up back-to-back singles mixed in with a double to jump ahead 4-3.

Brayden Northington added a run in the fifth inning with a double driving in Robinson. On the brink of defeat, CHS rallied in the top of the seventh inning with a trio of runs.

With the lead in their grasp, CHS record the first two outs in succession. With two outs, Rylan Eagle got the count to 3-2 before a hit-by-pitch extended the Tigers chance. With Eagle on first, Synjin Sampson ripped a double to center field to tie the game up.

Going into the eighth inning, the Tigers had the momentum on their side with Pair able to drive in the winning run.

THS and CHS will be back in action at 5 p.m. in Coweta on Tuesday, April 16.

