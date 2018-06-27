Tigers fire pitching coach for 'racially insensitive language' toward a team employee

Chris Bosio has been fired by Detroit for insensitive comments. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Detroit Tigers have fired pitching coach Chris Bosio for “insensitive comments that violated Club policy and his Uniform Employee Contract,” per a team release. Tigers GM Al Avila told ESPN that Bosio used “racially insensitive language.”

The Detroit Tigers today issued the following statement on Chris Bosio. pic.twitter.com/qWo1UxBPd3 — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 27, 2018





Bosio was in his first year with the Tigers

Bosio had served as the pitching coach for then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2003), Milwaukee Brewers (2009) and Chicago Cubs (2012-2017) before joining Ron Gardenhire in Detroit ahead of the 2018 season. His greatest success came in Chicago. Brought in as part of Theo Epstein’s rebuild, Bosio oversaw a pitching staff that helped turn the Cubs into World Series champs in 2016.

Bosio pitched in MLB for 11 years from 1986-1996, playing for both the Brewers and Mariners. He went 94-93 overall with a career 3.96 ERA.

Rick Anderson will take over as pitching coach

There are no exact details on what Bosio said that got him fired, but regardless, the Tigers have to make an unexpected midseason change. Rick Anderson, who was the team’s bullpen coach, will take over pitching coach duties, per Detroit News reporter Chris McCosky.

The Tigers (36-44) are in third in the AL Central.

