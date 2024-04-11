Tigers finish off sweep of Hot Dogs

Apr. 10—FRANKFORT — A steady rain couldn't stop the Lebanon baseball team from finishing off their conference series with Frankfort on Wednesday night.

The Tigers, who took game 1 3-2 on Tuesday night at Memorial Park, jumped out to an early lead and withheld some Frankfort rallies to win 3-2, earning the two-game conference sweep.

"We said last night, that between us and Frankfort it's been 50-50 over the last five or six years," Lebanon head coach Rick Cosgray said. "We put ourselves in a position to get a sweep, and just a great job by our team to come over here and get the conference sweep."

There were some tense moments for the Tigers late.

Starter Caleb McClaine pitched well, but with two on and two out with a two-run lead in the fifth, the Tigers turned to Luke Dunshee. Dunshee walked the first batter he saw, but got a big strikeout to end the inning and keep the 3-1 lead.

In the sixth, Frankfort rallied again, getting two walks to lead off the inning. The Tigers brought in Jack Ferrell to try and keep the lead.

Ferrell gave up a run-scoring ground out to make it 3-2, but with the tying run 90 feet away Ferrell got two soft ground outs to get out of the jam. With the rains getting heavier, the umpires called the game there after six innings.

"The most important thing today was Caleb McClaine's pitching performance, he was outstanding," Cosgray said. "Any out a pitcher can get on this day is a bonus," Cosgray said. "Luke Dunshee as a sophomore in these conditions and get that strike out was big, and then Jack coming in and finding a way to get it done — that was great to see.

The Tigers had two errors and allowed seven walks, but were able to limit the damage.

Frankfort had two on in the first and third and left the bases loaded in the fourth.

The Hot Dogs got on the board with a 1-out double in the fifth, and then had the two rallies late, but still managed just two runs.

"Our pitchers showed some really good mental toughness," Cosgray said. "They had some runners on in scoring position, but every time that happened our pitchers made some clutch pitches and the defense made the routine plays."

Lebanon took a 2-0 lead in the first, scoring on passed ball and a single from Wesley Byrd.

They had base runners in each of the next three innings but failed to score again until the fifth.

Bryce Nelson singled leading off the inning and Corbin Wells walked. A ground out advanced the runners for Byrd, who drove in a run with a ground out to make it 3-0.

The Tigers host their tournament on Saturday, and start it off against Beech Grove at 11 a.m.

"We have to get back and practice as much as we can," Cosgray said. "We are going to work on our fundamentals and some strategy things ahead of a really competitive tournament."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.