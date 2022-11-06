Breaking News:

Tigers finally get on the board in fourth, still trail Notre Dame 35-7

After three scoreless quarters, Clemson finally came up with its answer thanks to Will Shipley’s rushing touchdown from the one yard line to cut into the Fighting Irish’s four-score lead.

The Tigers were in desperate need of a successful drive in the fourth after the Fighting Irish put together four trips to the end zone, one of which was the result of a costly pick-6.

While Clemson’s offense was able to put some points on the board, the fourth-ranked team in the country has struggled incredibly against an unranked Notre Dame team, trailing 35-7 in the fourth quarter.

En route to Clemson’s lone trip to the end zone, the Tigers garnered 75 yards through 11 plays in 2:44.

