Tigers in familiar territory in first basketball USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The Auburn Tigers’ basketball team may be feeling a bit of deja vu when it comes to the polls.

The Men’s College Basketball Coaches Poll was released Tuesday afternoon and Auburn was placed No. 15 in the rankings. That numbers should be familiar, as it is also Auburn’s ranking in the preseason AP Poll that was released just a few weeks ago — it seems that both media and coaching voters are fairly confident in where the team is at.

Despite being regular-season SEC champions, the Tigers don’t stand at the top of the conference in rankings. Three SEC teams stand above Auburn this time around, with Kentucky taking the highest spot at No. 2 and both Arkansas and Tennessee close beside each other in the polls ranked at No. 10 and No. 11, respectively. Auburn is one of five SEC teams to be featured on the poll, standing four spots above the No, 19 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Head Coach Bruce Pearl may have lost two superstars in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, but he’ll hope new additions like Yohan Traore and Johni Broome or returning players like Wendell Green, Jr. can help fill the gaps. The team had some time to gel in the offseason during a trip to Israel, so it will look to capitalize on the trip and play fluid basketball when the preseason starts in a few weeks.

Here’s a look at the full Men’s College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 North Carolina 0-0 778 – 2 Gonzaga 0-0 759 – 3 Houston 0-0 713 – 4 Kentucky 0-0 697 – 5 Kansas 0-0 660 – 6 Baylor 0-0 632 – 7 UCLA 0-0 560 – 8 Duke 0-0 552 – 9 Creighton 0-0 500 – 10 Arkansas 0-0 498 – 11 Tennessee 0-0 486 – 12 Texas 0-0 449 – 13 Arizona 0-0 352 – 14 Indiana 0-0 334 – 15 Auburn 0-0 318 – 16 Texas Chrisitan 0-0 317 – 17 Villanova 0-0 300 – 18 Virginia 0-0 287 – 19 Alabama 0-0 176 – 20 San Diego State 0-0 173 – 21 Oregon 0-0 128 – 22 Michigan 0-0 122 – 23 Illinois 0-0 115 – 24 Texas Tech 0-0 107 – 25 Dayton 0-0 75 –

Schools Dropped Out

N/A

Others Receiving Votes

Purdue 44; Texas A&M 37; Miami-Florida 31; Connecticut 31; Michigan St. 29; Providence 22; Iowa 22; Syracuse 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 9; Southern California 9; Saint Mary’s 8; Wyoming 7; Wisconsin 7; UAB 6; Ohio St. 5; Florida 5; Iowa State 4; Xavier 3; Toledo 2; Rutgers 2; Drake 2; Boise St. 1

