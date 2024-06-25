Tigers fall victim to rare triple play vs. Phillies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some days you’re the hammer. Others, you’re the nail. On Monday, the Tigers were on the receiving end of a bit of baseball history.

The Philadelphia Phillies turned a rare 1-3-5 triple play against the Tigers on Monday. It was the first time the rare play had been turned in nearly 95 years.

Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the third, Detroit was looking to claw back into the game with runners on the corners and nobody out. Matt Vierling lined the ball back to pitcher Aaron Nola who fired over to first base to double off Carson Kelly. Running at the crack of the bat, Zach McKinstry didn’t realize Nola caught the ball on the fly and was easily thrown out at third base.

According to MLB’s advanced data, the triple play dropped the Tigers’ chances of winning the game from 25% to 11%.

According to Baseball Almanac, Monday’s line out was the 736th triple play in MLB history and just the fourth turned by going 1-3-5 — pitcher to first baseman to third baseman.

Amazingly enough, the Tigers have been involved with three of them, twice as the hitters and once on defense. Josh Billings, Dale Alexander and Marty McManus tripled up the Boston Red Sox on July 11, 1929. One year later, the Tigers were the victims of a 1-3-5 triple play on September 21, 1930, against the Washington Senators.

The only other 1-3-5 triple play in MLB history was between the Red Sox and the Philadelphia Athletics on September 5, 1919.

Monday’s triple play was the first of the MLB season. Two were turned last season, but six were turned in 2022 and five were turned in 2021.

