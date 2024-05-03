Tigers fall to Hamilton Heights

May 3—LEBANON — The Lebanon softball team couldn't get the offense going on Thursday night against Hamilton Heights.

Husky pitcher Lily Roush, an IUPUI commit, can't the Tigers off-balance all game and visiting Hamilton Heights came away with a 13-0 win.

"She mixed her speed and her locations really well," Lebanon head coach Robert Archambeau said. "She is undoubtedly one of the best pitchers in the area. When our batters got to the adjustment period, they saw there was another adjustment period to be made. She did a great job of disabling us at the plate."

The Tigers had just three base runners in the game, a single in the first inning from Sophie Robison in the first, and walks to Piper Sharkey and Lydia Thurman.

Lebanon came into the game having won three in a row, averaging nearly nine runs a game in those contests.

Thursday was a different style of pitching than the Tigers had seen in those wins, something that is going to be valuable for the Tigers as they head into the post-season.

"It's about adjusting and that's why we play a mixed schedule," Archambeau said. "If we play a season against the same type of pitching, we would struggle. But we face some pitchers that are a little slower in their speed, some pitchers that are all movement, and some pitchers like today that can do it all."

The Tigers are scheduled to face Lafayette Central Catholic Friday, then Lawrence Central on Monday.

With the sectional just a couple weeks away, Archambeau said the Tigers want to take advantage of every opportunity they have.

"I want the girls to make the best memories they can and to continually grind it out in practice and games," Archambeau said. "We really have to make sure we get the basics down first. The whole thing I brought here was competing, having fun and working hard. I think the girls do that, but when you face tough teams it has to come all together. And today we weren't able to do that."

