Tigers face the Red Sox with 1-0 series lead

Detroit Tigers (28-28, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (28-29, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Kenta Maeda (2-1, 5.80 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (4-5, 1.90 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -161, Tigers +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Boston has an 11-16 record in home games and a 28-29 record overall. The Red Sox have a 20-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Detroit is 14-13 on the road and 28-28 overall. The Tigers are 15-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilyer Abreu has 13 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Red Sox. Rob Refsnyder is 11-for-31 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has 10 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Tigers. Matthew Vierling is 13-for-34 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.