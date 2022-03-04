Tigers extend offer to 4-star offensive line prospect
Ryqueze McElderry is a four-star offensive lineman from Anniston, Alabama. The 6-foot-3 340 pound lineman starts for the Class 4A Anniston Bulldogs, a team I have some familiarity with.
The Anniston Bulldogs were led to a 5-5 record and a first-round playoff loss to the St. James Trojans by 2022 Alabama signee and four-star athlete Antonio Kite, as well as a plethora of pancakes by McElderry.
McElderry is currently committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Anniston is pretty much sandwiched between Alabama and Auburn, so I’d expect both of them to make a run at him as 2023 recruiting ramps up. Hopefully, Coach Kelly can work his magic with McElderry, because he is a human motor grader.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
22
38
Rivals
3
149
22
15
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
237
17
19
247 Composite
3
480
27
31
Vitals
Hometown
Anniston, Alabama
Projected Position
OL
Height
6-3
Weight
340
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered March 3, 2022
No visits yet
Offers
LSU
Georgia (currently committed)
Alabama
Auburn
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball projections at this time.
Film
Blessed To Receive An Offer From @LSUfootball @LSUFBrecruiting @coachbraddavis @BobbyBarham_LSU @DexPreps @GrindLab @ChadSimmons_ @MohrRecruiting @DemetricDWarren @Rivals @JeremyO_Johnson @AverageJoesSpo1 @YellowhammerFB @CraigHaubert @TomLuginbill @TheUC @UANextFootball pic.twitter.com/9BXMpS3RfP
— Ryqueze McElderry (@RyquezeMc55) March 3, 2022
