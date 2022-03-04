Tigers extend offer to 4-star offensive line prospect

Kyle Richardson
Ryqueze McElderry is a four-star offensive lineman from Anniston, Alabama. The 6-foot-3 340 pound lineman starts for the Class 4A Anniston Bulldogs, a team I have some familiarity with.

The Anniston Bulldogs were led to a 5-5 record and a first-round playoff loss to the St. James Trojans by 2022 Alabama signee and four-star athlete Antonio Kite, as well as a plethora of pancakes by McElderry.

McElderry is currently committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Anniston is pretty much sandwiched between Alabama and Auburn, so I’d expect both of them to make a run at him as 2023 recruiting ramps up. Hopefully, Coach Kelly can work his magic with McElderry, because he is a human motor grader.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

22

38

Rivals

3

149

22

15

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

237

17

19

247 Composite

3

480

27

31

Vitals

Hometown

Anniston, Alabama

Projected Position

OL

Height

6-3

Weight

340

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered March 3, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offers

  • LSU

  • Georgia (currently committed)

  • Alabama

  • Auburn

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball projections at this time.

Film

Twitter

