Tigers excited about Eduardo Rodriguez, shed some light on possible shortstop hopes

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) Houston finally played a full game at the Maui Invitational. It was too late to win a championship, but it did send the Cougars out on a good note. Fabian White Jr. scored 15 points, Marcus Sasser added 14 and No. 12 Houston overpowered Oregon 78-49 on Wednesday in the Maui Invitational third-place game.