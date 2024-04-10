Tigers error opens way to big inning, Riders unable to keep up with Ketchum

Apr. 9—Both the Hulbert Riders and the Tahlequah Tigers were dropped on Tuesday, April 9, but in a different fashion.

THS was dropped in a close 4-1 contest to McAlester to split the season series. On the other hand, the Riders were dropped by Ketchum on the road 8-0.

Both the Tigers and the Buffalo picked up a run in their turn at the plate in the second inning. MHS manufactured their run on solid base running after a walk reached third base. A passed ball brought in the first run of the game for MHS. THS responded in a similar fashion when Rylan Eagle scored on a passed ball.

Errors opened the door for MHS in the fifth inning leading the way to a 3 run inning.

For the Riders, a big first inning from Ketchum doomed them in their 8-0 loss. KHS started the game with a 3-run first inning, followed by a run in the second inning. After the Riders shut them down in the third inning, KHS picked up four more runs to close out the Riders' hopes.

