Tigers to end slide in matchup with the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (22-26, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-26, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-3, 4.89 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Tigers: Jack Flaherty (1-3, 3.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -119, Tigers +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers look to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Detroit has a 23-26 record overall and a 10-13 record at home. The Tigers have a 16-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto is 22-26 overall and 10-14 in road games. The Blue Jays have a 17-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 10-for-31 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .279 batting average, and has seven doubles, four home runs, 27 walks and 22 RBI. Bo Bichette is 13-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Reese Olson: day-to-day (hip), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (illness), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.