Tigers eliminated by Southmoore at Choctaw Regional

May 2—Norman High's season came to an end Thursday with a 9-3 loss in a rematch with Southmoore at the Choctaw Regional.

Trace Redwine put the Tigers ahead early on a single that scored Rylan Schuchman from second. The Tigers' lead wouldn't last long as the Jaguars scored two runs in the top of the second.

Norman High put three runners on base over the next two innings, but couldn't cut into the deficit. In the top of the fourth an error allowed the Jaguars to take a 3-1 lead, but the Tigers answered with an RBI-single by Caleb Adams to make it a one-run game.

By the seventh inning the two sides were separated by just two runs, but a disastrous seventh inning all but put the game out of reach. The Jaguars had five hits and scored five runs in the final frame and all of those came before their second out.

Though it wasn't the ending he would've hoped for, senior standout Dax Noles got a memorable ending to the last at-bat of his high school career with a solo home run into left field.

The Jaguars had 10 hits and took advantage of two Norman High errors. The Tigers, who were held to just three hits in the regional opener against Southmoore, still came away with seven hits on Thursday.

Norman High closes out its season 26-11 overall. Southmoore advances to face Choctaw on Friday.

Timberwolves split first day of Piedmont Regional — Norman North began postseason play on Thursday with a 6-2 win against Enid in the early game. The win set up a meeting with host Piedmont later in the day.

The two sides were tied 2-2 after seven innings before Piedmont broke open the game in extra innings. The Wildcats loaded up the bases and scored three runs before the game was delayed by lightning.

The delay didn't last long and Norman North was able to end the threat, but couldn't cut into the Wildcats' lead.

With a 5-2 loss, Norman North falls to the elimination bracket on Friday. It will face either Enid or Muskogee at 4 p.m.

The winner of that game would need to beat Piedmont twice in order to advance to the state tournament.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com