Tigers drop two heading into conference play

Apr. 8—It was a challenging couple of days for the Lebanon softball team.

After coming from behind for a thrilling extra-inning win against South Putnam on Friday night, the Tigers returned Saturday for two contests against Ben Davis and Peru.

The Tigers dropped the two contests, 7-0 to the Giants and 15-6 to Peru, but playing three challenging games in less than 24 hours was a good preparation for conference play starting Tuesday.

"I am very selective with the schedule, and we knew that Ben Davis and Peru have solid pitching that will get us ready for some of the tough pitching we will see in conference," Lebanon head coach Robert Archambeau said. "Even if we were the underdog, it was a great day of softball, we just weren't able to string together some things. We are an extremely young group, but without these experiences, we aren't going to find a way to be successful later in the year."

The Tigers managed six hits in the first game, with Krryn Miller and Hannah Wilborn each collecting two hits.

They had multiple base runners in five of the seven innings, just couldn't get the clutch hit they needed to plate a run.

That didn't seem like it was going to be an issue in the second game.

Lebanon plated four runs in the first, getting a 2-run single from Hannah Wilborn, a triple from Addy Zell and a sac fly from Miley Wilhoite.

A 2-run single from Sophie Robison in the third made it 6-2, and the Tigers looked like they were on the way to a split.

But the Tigers managed just two hits in the final four innings, and couldn't add on any more runs.

"We wanted to start hot in the second game and we did," Archambeau said. "But sometimes with young teams, you see something bad happen in the defensive area, it can knock you off your offense and that's what happened. They started to do some good things with their at bats, it created some indecision and angst when we came up."

Down 6-2, Peru scored six times in the fifth and five times in the sixth to grab a lead and get the win.

They also capitalized on three Tiger errors and five walks.

Lebanon hadn't played in more than two weeks prior to Friday night's game, so regardless of outcome it was good for them to get back in the swing of things.

They head to Frankfort on the road on Tuesday.

"I want to win at all times, and today we weren't successful, but we are sitting at 4-2 heading into conference play," Archambeau said. "I think if you looked at our schedule in the pre-season, that would have been tough because of the losses we had in graduation and how young we are. To be 4-2 and to be gaining experience, that's a positive thing."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.