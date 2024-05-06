Tigers drop district quarterfinal in Longview

May 5—BOX SCORE

At R.A. Long

LUMBERJACKS 2, TIGERS 0

Centralia 0 0 — 0

R.A. Long 0 2 — 2

Scoring Summary

RAL (50') — Alex Wooden

RAL (63') — Beiro Orozco

The Centralia soccer team played well in Longview against R.A. Long on Saturday, but a pair of second-half defensive miscues led to a 2-0 loss in the district quarterfinals.

The first goal of the game came in the 50th minute, and the Lumberjacks added on with a second in the 63rd. Both of the goals came shortly after the ball was put back into play after fouls.

"They kind of got us on our back foot," Vazquez said. "And they took advantage of that."

Outside of those two miscues, the Tigers (10-7) were able to limit the Lumberjack offense, but they weren't able to break the R.A. Long back line.

Centralia will host Hudson's Bay, which lost its quarterfinal to W.F. West 2-0, on Tuesday in a loser-out game.

Vazquez is excited to get back to Tiger Stadium, and he's confident that the Tigers will do what it takes to bounce back and keep their season alive.

"We're gonna be playing tough," Vazquez said. "At the end of the day, we're going to be ready for the next game."