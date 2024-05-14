Tigers take down Packer baseball team

May 13—The Austin baseball team couldn't get its bats going as it lost to Albert Lea 11-1 in Seltz Field Monday.

The Packers (8-9 overall) were out-hit 14-2 in the loss.

"We had guys in scoring position and then we had bad plate appearances where we couldn't put the ball in play," Austin head coach Jacob Nelson said. "We had strikeouts at the wrong times. We'll learn from it and we'll be hungry for the next game."

AL (7-4 overall) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third when Layton Yost and Jack Skinness had back-to-back two-out RBI singles and the Tigers scored two more in the top of the fourth when Easton Schewe singled in a run.

The Tigers scored seven runs in the final two frames to put things away.

"They were doing the opposite of what we were doing. When they had guys in scoring position, they weren't striking out," Nelson said. "They were putting the ball in play and making us field it. Some of those turned into base hits because they landed in the right spot. Their pitchers did a good job of throwing in the right spot and not giving us free bases."

Austin scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth when Cooper Jacobsen singled in a run.

AL 0 0 2 2 0 4 3 — 11 14 0

Austin 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 2 1

Austin pitching: Peyton Ransom (L) 5 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 5 ER, 2 K, HBP; Jonah Klein, 1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 ER, 2 K; Isaiah Conway, 1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Isaac Osgood, 0-for-4; Ethan Anderson, 0-for-3; Ransom, 0-for-2, HBP; Dakota Retterath, 0-for-3; Conway, 1-for-2, R, BB; Haydn Quitmeyer, 0-for-2; Noah Dunlap, 0-for-2, BB; Cooper Jacobsen, 1-for-1, RBI, SB, 2 BBs; Casey Denzer, 0-for-2, BB; Benton Purkapile, 0-for-2