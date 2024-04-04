Tigers take down the Mets to remain unbeaten

New York City, NY (WLNS) – After the weather postponed the final two games of the series between the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets, the two teams would play a doubleheader on Thursday at Citi Field.

In game one, the Tigers trailed 3-0 after the 5th inning but came back to win in 11 innings, 6-3, and improved to 5-0 on the season.

Riley Greene tied the game at three in the 8th inning with a solo home run to right field. Then rookie Colt Keith gave the Tigers the lead in the 11th inning with an R.B.I double to left-center field.

The win keeps the Tigers as the last unbeaten team in the majors, and they’ll look to improve to 6-0 in game two of Thursday’s doubleheader.

Casey Mize started for the Tigers and had waited 719 days to pitch again at the major league level. Mother Nature had other ideas and made him wait an extra two days to make his first start for the Detroit Tigers in nearly two years.

Mize had Tommy John surgery in June of 2022 and hadn’t pitched at the major league level since April 14, 2022.

On Thursday he made his return to the mound for the last unbeaten team in the majors.

Mize pitched 4.1 innings and allowed three earned runs while striking out four.

Game 2 is currently in progress.

