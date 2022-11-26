Tigers double lead over Gamecocks thanks to Shipley’s big drive

Clemson now leads South Carolina by two scores thanks to a huge rushing drive by the Tigers that accounted for 85 yards rushing en route to the touchdown.

The Tigers came out on just their second offensive drive of the day after the big pick-6 with an impressive drive, highlighted by Will Shipley who rushed for 72 yards on the drive while surpassing 1,000 rushing yards this season in the process.

Despite a sack early in the drive, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei ran the ball in for a nine-yard rushing touchdown to give Clemson the 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

The drive elapsed in eight plays and 90 yards in 4:08.

Another Clemson Touchdown, setup by Will Shipley with DJ Uiagalelei as a lead blocker

NINETY YARDS IN 4 MINUTES. TOUCHDOWN DJ.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire