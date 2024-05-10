Tigers dominate end of season awards

May 10—The Tahlequah Tigers cleaned up shop in this year's District 5A-4 and Three River Conference end of season awards.

The Tigers picked up the Player of the Year in Chance Pair and Pitcher of the Year in Brayden Northington. Along with those players, 10 other Tigers were honored by District 5A-4. The Tigers had Levi Kelly (pitcher), Rylan Eagle (first base), Cutter Girdner (short stop), Beckett Robinson (centerfield), Synjin Sampson (left field) and Eli Gibson (utility) named to the first team. Jacob Morrison, Tate Trammel, Harry Hanley and Will Talburt all earned a spot on the District 5A-4 Honorable Mention Team.

Head coach Cody Pair was also named Coach of the Year.

The Three Rivers Conference named Gibson, Morrison, Northington, Pair and Trammel to the All-Star team. Pair will coach the All-Star team.

Follow live sports coverage @JakeSermershein on Twitter