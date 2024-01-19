Tigers defend the Woodshed, take control of Region 2

Jan. 19—GUYS MILLS — Maplewood hosted Cochranton at the Woodshed Thursday night to determine the leader in Region 2 and the matchup did not disappoint.

Maplewood bested Cochranton 36-30 in a scrappy, down to the wire finish. The Tigers lead Region 2 with a 6-0 record, while the Cards fell to 4-1.

"It was a a huge region win to close out the first half of the region schedule," Maplewood head coach Shawn Rhoades said. "Now we have to finish it off, just one game at a time."

The Tigers allowed just 12 points in the first half and forced eight turnovers. Stout defense turned into offense and Maplewood led 20-12 at the half.

It was a welcome sight for Rhoades. He was happy to see his team bring energy after Monday's loss to Franklin.

"We had a rough one at Franklin, in the fourth quarter at least. We can't repeat that. We had to come out with effort and I think both teams had that," Rhoades said. "We were trying not to give up easy stuff. We talked about that all week. Not giving up easy buckets and letting them get momentum."

Cochranton had numerous looks at the basket, but just couldn't get anything to fall in the first half. Junior Marley Rodax splashed a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the half to get her team into double digits.

"We were hesitant in the first half. We definitely battled and were tough," Cochranton head coach David Zamperini said. "In the second half we outscored them by two or three. We have to play four quarters. That has been an issue. When we play a good team, we haven't put four quarters together yet."

The Cards came out of the break with a couple quick baskets before a 3-pointer from Macie Williams cut Maplewood's lead to one point.

Sophomore guard Maggie Means answered for the Tigers with two treys, combined with a couple of steals, to maintain the Maplewood lead.

Cochranton cut the lead to five points with about 3:30 left to play when Shelby McBryar converted an and-one. McBryar made it a four-point deficit with 2:10 left on the clock, but the Cards wouldn't score again.

"Monday we couldn't miss, today we couldn't make a basket," Zamperini said. "We had a good looks, especially in that first quarter right around the basket, and nothing fell.

"They have to come to us one more time and it's going through Cochranton. We'll be ready."

Cochranton was led by McBryar with 12 points and eight rebounds. The Cards will play at Youngsville on Monday.

Rhoades was satisfied with a good defensive performance from his team.

"Overall it was a great team defensive effort. If you can hold teams to 30 or below you have a good chance," Rhoades said. "We hit some buckets there, hit some free throws when we needed to. Just happy with the win."

Means led all scorers with 20 points. She added four steals and four rebounds. Madison O'Hara tallied six rebounds and four assists while Savannah O'Hara had three assists and four points.

The Tigers will play a non-region game at Hickory on Monday before getting back into their region schedule.

"Someone said something about not scoring as much. I told them at the end of the day we probably won't win pretty. But as long as we're on the correct side of that column, I am good with that," Rhoades said. "As long as our effort is there — and it is."

------

Cochranton (30)

McBryar 3 6-7 12, Rodax 4 0-0 9, Pfeiffer 2 0-0 4, Williams 1 0-0 3, McCartney 1 0-2 2.

Totals 11 6-9 30.

Maplewood (36)

Means 8 1-2 20, Despenes 2 1-2 5, S. O'Hara 1 2-6 4, M. O'Hara 0 1-4 1, Frazier 1 0-0 2, Koelle 2 0-0 4.

Total 13 5-14 36.

Cochranton;6;6;11;7;—;30

Maplewood;9;11;6;10;—;36

3-point goals: Cochranton — Rodax, Williams; Maplewood — Means 3.

Alex Topor can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at atopor@meadvilletribune.com.