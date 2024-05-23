Tigers continue to add talent through the transfer portal with two more additions

MEMPHIS – Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield keeping that momentum going as Memphis continues to impress during the offseason, continuing to stock up on some serious talent through the transfer portal.

The latest addition is six foot, 185 pound defensive back Kobee Minor. Minor played in 11 games last year for Indiana on his way to being named all Big Ten honorable mention.

Minor playing just one season with the Hoosiers after three years with Texas Tech and was rumored to be heading to Michigan State before changing course to the Bluff City.

And he’s not the only Minor to land at Memphis.

Silverfield and the Tigers also grabbing Kobee’s brother and fellow Hoosier Darryl Minor out of the portal. Darryl is a six foot, 230 pound linebacker.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.