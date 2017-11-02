MLB: Tigers congratulate Verlander on World Series title

Justin Verlander finally earned his elusive World Series ring.

After 12-plus seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Verlander was traded to the Astros just before the August 31 waiver trade deadline, and he was lights out in a Houston uniform.

Verlander became a six-time All-Star, 2011 American League (AL) Cy Young award winner and the 2011 AL MVP with the Tigers, and his former team congratulated him on his long-overdue title.

Verlander went 9-1 in his 11 appearances as an Astros pitcher in 2017. He never allowed more than three earned runs in a start, and he allowed one or fewer runs in seven appearances.