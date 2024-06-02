Tigers, Coastal Carolina to determine Clemson Regional winner

The top-seeded Clemson baseball team needs just one win to advance to the program’s first Super Regional since 2010.

Standing in the Tigers’ (43-14 overall) way will be third-seeded Coastal Carolina, which Clemson defeated 4-3 Saturday to put themselves in the driver’s seat.

Coastal Carolina (36-24) eliminated fourth-seeded High Point with a 6-5 victory at the Clemson Regional earlier Sunday.

The Tigers and Chanticleers will meet for the second time in 24 hours at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT. The game (as of now) is scheduled to be seen only on ESPN+. Clemson will be the designated home team.

In a way, it’s somewhat fitting that the regional will be decided by Clemson and Coastal Carolina. The two teams had planned to meet in the regular season, but both scheduled contests were postponed due to inclement weather: March 26 in Clemson and May 14 at Spring Brooks Stadium in Conway.

Left-hander Ethan Darden will be on the bump for the Tigers Sunday, The Clemson Insider‘s Will Vandervort reports. Darden is 5-4 with a 5.04 ERA in 17 appearances (10 starts) this season. His last start came in Clemson’s ACC Tournament loss to Miami on May 23. In that game, Darden surrendered six runs and five hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire