Tigers claim three titles, place second at Sagamore Meet

May 10—LIZTON — The Lebanon boys track and field team fell just short of their goal of winning the Sagamore Conference title on Friday night.

The Tigers finished runner-up with 137.50 points, finishing 12.5 behind Danville.

"We had some great performances," Lebanon head coach Shelley West said. "We asked them all to do a lot and step up for the team. Some areas where we didn't score last year, we scored this year. All you can ask for every year is for them to give it their best and I felt like they did."

The Tigers had three champions on the night.

Mason Crew was the conference champion in the discus, throwing 153-feet-1-inch.

He also placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 44-feet-9-inches.

"The last couple of meets haven't been great for him, so for him to step up today was huge," West said. "That is a huge boost for him heading into next week in the sectional."

Also getting an individual win was junior Kaden Lark, who won the high jump with a jump of 6-4.

Lark also placed second in the long jump with a jump of 21-09 and was fifth in the 100 in 11.49.

"His last meet wasn't where he wanted to be, so having a meet like this was great," West said. "He was a little nervous coming in since we put him in four events, but he stepped up for the team. He stepped up and he took it."

The final win came from the 4x100 team of Jeremiah Howard, Cisco Luyindula, Kaden Lark and Trey Ries. They finished in 43.73, nearly a second ahead of second.

"That group hasn't run together since they broke the school record earlier this year," West said. "It was great to see them running together and it was a good time heading into the sectional."

Ries was second in the 200, third in the 100 and fourth in the long jump. Daniel Richards was second in the 300-hurdles and third in the 110-hurdles, Tyler Meyer was second in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600, Donyell Moore was third in the high jump and fifth in the 110-hurdles, Curtis Hicks was fourth in the 1,600 and fifth in the 800, Luyindula was fifth in the 200 and the 400, Jack Howard was fifth in the pole vault, Chase Tucker was seventh in the pole vault, Dylan Krehely was seventh in the 3,200, Aydan Wetter was eighth in the 3,200, Ty Reagan was eighth in the shot put, Jeffry Jones was eighth in the 400.

The 4x400 team of Hicks, Isaac Harvey, Meyer and Luyindula placed third and the 4x800 team of Wetter, Brynner Sloan, William Meyer and Harvey placed fifth.

Stars place seventh

The Western Boone boys team placed seventh in the meet.

"I think we had a lot of good improvements on the boys side," Western Boone head coach Nate Birk said. "The last few years we have been struggling to score points in some of the sprints and distance. But we really had some guys step up tonight."

Wyatt Dickey was third in the shot put in 46-02.50 and fifth in the discus in 124-10.

"He's been huge for us all year," Birk said. "He has been our rock in the throws and getting us a lot of points."

Carter Hanna was sixth in the 1,600, Malaki Christy was sixth in the 300-hurdles, Mason Amich was seventh in the shot put, Brandon Potter was seventh in the 110-hurdles, Mason Tomes was eighth in the 100,

The 4x100 relay team of Phillip Talbott, Mason Adams, Marcus Fortner and Mason Tomes placed fifth, the 4x800 team of Isaac Threlkeld, Brennan Bivens, Graham Cavins and Carter Hanna placed sixth, and the 4x400 team of Carson Saunders, Christy, Nate Thompson and Threlkeld placed seventh

"Carter Hanna and Graham Cavins are two kids that stood out," Birk said. "They may not score the most points, but they work their tails off and they had some great performances."

