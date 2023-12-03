Tigers check in at No. 13 in final College Football Playoff rankings

Championship weekend is behind us, but the chaos it wrought may linger in the sport for a while.

It resulted in perhaps the committee’s most controversial decision in the College Football Playoff era as it snubbed an undefeated ACC Champion Florida State team in favor of Alabama, which won the SEC with an upset against Georgia that snapped a record 29-game win streak for the Bulldogs.

Now, the field is set as Michigan will take on the Crimson Tide in one semifinal while Washington takes on Texas in the other.

Outside of the top group, there wasn’t a ton of shakeup in the final rankings, and LSU remains similarly situated as it does in both polls after championship weekend.

Here’s the full top 25 in the committee’s final rankings.

Kansas State Wildcats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4

SMU Mustangs

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-2

Liberty Flames

Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-0

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-4

Oregon State Beavers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4

NC State Wolfpack

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

Iowa Hawkeyes

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-3

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

Louisville Cardinals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-3

Arizona Wildcats

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

Oklahoma Sooners

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2

Ole Miss Rebels

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2

Oregon Ducks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Record: 11-1

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-1

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-0

Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-1

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-1

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-0

Michigan Wolverines

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-0

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire