Tigers check in at No. 13 in final College Football Playoff rankings
Championship weekend is behind us, but the chaos it wrought may linger in the sport for a while.
It resulted in perhaps the committee’s most controversial decision in the College Football Playoff era as it snubbed an undefeated ACC Champion Florida State team in favor of Alabama, which won the SEC with an upset against Georgia that snapped a record 29-game win streak for the Bulldogs.
Now, the field is set as Michigan will take on the Crimson Tide in one semifinal while Washington takes on Texas in the other.
Outside of the top group, there wasn’t a ton of shakeup in the final rankings, and LSU remains similarly situated as it does in both polls after championship weekend.
Here’s the full top 25 in the committee’s final rankings.