Tigers and Cardinals rained out, will play a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday

DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals was postposed Monday night because of inclement weather.

The teams will play a straight doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game will start at 3:40 p.m.

RHP Kenta Maeda (0-1, 5.96) and RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.91) were scheduled to start Monday and Tuesday for Detroit. RHP Matt Manning (0-1, 2.92) has been brought up twice this year for doubleheaders and could do so again on Tuesday.

LHP Steven Matz (1-2, 5.55) and RHP Kyle Gibson (2-2, 2.35) are expected to start for the Cardinals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb