Tigers can't quite catch OBU on long Homecoming night

Sep. 26—The East Central University football team struggled offensively out of the gate, looked better after a quarterback switch, but ultimately dropped a 23-15 decision to Oklahoma Baptist in what could be the longest Homecoming game in school history.

The teams endured a lightning delay that lasted two and a half hours and the contest — which kicked off at 6 p.m. — didn't end until well after 11 p.m. Saturday inside Koi Ishto Stadium.

The Tigers dropped to 1-3 on the season, while Oklahoma Baptist left town at 3-1.

East Central trailed 9-0 and were driving when play was stopped at the 5:06 mark of the second period. The Bison had received a 43-yard field goal from Luke Watkins and an 18-yard TD reception by Nick Harris from quarterback Aidan Thompson in the first quarter. ECU's Gio Waller blocked the PAT kick.

The Tigers were facing a 2nd-and-10 play from the OBU 25, before the teams were asked to leave the field. When play resumed, ECU kicker Tommy Yousey booted a 35-yard field goal that made it 9-3 with 4:10 left before halftime.

East Central had Oklahoma Baptist pinned deep at its 10-yard line but the Bison quickly got out of trouble when tailback EJ Moore got loose for a 72-yard cross-country run. Three plays later, Thompson connected with receiver Jaiden Henry for a 15-yard score and a Luke Watkins kick pushed the OBU lead to 16-3 at the 2:19 mark of the second quarter.

It looked like that score may stand at halftime, but ECU's Cam Pair blocked an Oklahoma Baptist punt that turned into a safety and the Tigers trailed 16-5 at the break.

East Central managed just 108 yards of total offense on 43 plays in the first half. The Tigers showed signs of life when backup quarterback Zy Gravitt replaced starter Traair Edwards, who finished 5-of-19 for 62 yards with an interception.

Gravitt, a sophomore from Wichita Falls, Texas, guided the Tigers on a six-play, 83-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter. Gravitt capped the march with a 24-yard touchdown toss to David Hall that helped narrow the ECU deficit to 16-12 at the 10:16 mark of the third period.

Despite the ECU defense holding OBU scoreless for the entire third quarter and the majority of the fourth, the Tigers were unable to capitalize on their scoring opportunities.

The Bison finally broke the second-half ice when Thompson completed a 13-yard swing pass to Sam Sharp for a touchdown with 3:14 to play. The PAT kick was good, boosting the OBU lead to 23-12. Thompson finished the game 19-of-41 for 175 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Tigers drove the length of the field and had 2nd-and-goal from the OBU 2 but couldn't punch the ball into the end zone. They settled for a 19-yard field goal by Yousey with 29 seconds left to get within 23-15.

The game ended when Thomas Meadough recovered the ensuing onside kick for Oklahoma Baptist.

Running back Miles Davis was the highlight of the East Central offense. He finished with 189 yards on 20 carries, including a 56-yard scamper. He also had four catches for 32 yards. Gravitt was solid in his first action as a Tiger, completing 10-of-14 passes for 108 yards and the one touchdown with no interceptions. CJ Moore had three catches for 52 yards for the home team.

Linebacker Darian Williams had nine tackles to pace the ECU defense while Devon Roush followed with seven stops, including two tackles for loss. Jimmy Pitts registered his third and fourth interceptions this season.

EJ Moore rushed for 153 yards on 23 carries to lead the OBU ground game. The Bison got 12 tackles from linebacker Scotter Baker. and six tackles and an interception from safety Brandon Spencer.

East Central returns to action Saturday at Arkansas-Monticello. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium.