Tigers call up former Kansas City high school star who should make MLB debut Wednesday

If all goes as expected Wednesday, Joey Wentz will toe the rubber at Comerica Park in Detroit and his first pitch to the Oakland A’s will be a small bit of MLB history.

Wentz, a first-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Shawnee Mission East, was recalled Monday by the Tigers, who have scheduled him to start Wednesday. Although six former Lancers players have been signed by MLB teams, Wentz will be the first to make it to the big leagues.

During his senior season, Wentz didn’t allow a run in 51 1/3 innings for the Lancers, who won a state title. He struck out 104 and walked just a dozen. The Atlanta Braves selected Wentz with the 40th overall pick.

“I’m definitely happy about it,” Wentz told The Star after being drafted. “I feel fortunate to be with the Braves and we’ll see what happens.”

Wentz’s path to the big leagues included being traded and recovering from a major injury. He was dealt to the Tigers ahead of the trade deadline in July 2019, then had Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

This season with Triple-A Toledo, Wentz had a 0-1 record with a 4.12 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings. But he’s issued 10 walks and has allowed 4.6 walks per nine innings.

One statistical oddity of note: Wentz has not been the winning pitcher in a game since Aug. 16, 2019, when he was playing for the Erie Sea Wolves, the Braves’ Double-A affiliate.

But Wentz will have a chance to end that streak Wednesday in the major leagues.

“Wentz has been good when he’s been inside the strike zone,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told the Detroit Free Press’ Evan Petzold on Monday. “His fastball has always been really good, secondary pitches have been a little better as of late. It’s a benefit to him to get a start. ... It’s an opportunity for him.”