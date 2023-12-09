Tigers-Bulldogs Part 2 should be a worth sequel

Dec. 9—There was a point late in last year's PIAA Class 2A championship game after Southern Columbia beat Westinghouse to claim its sixth straight Class 2A state title, that defensive coordinator Andy Mills said the Tigers' defense had a chance to be better in 2023.

It was a crew that came together in the playoffs after a three-loss regular season, but it would also lose standouts like Braeden Wisloski and Wes Barnes to graduation along with defensive tackle Chris Treshock.

So Mills knew his audience — most of the local reporters who cover the team as the final seconds counted down — might be incredulous, but the Tigers' assistant coach with a tenure even longer than head man Jim Roth knew of which he spoke.

Fast forward to week 16 of the 2023 season, and Mills might have been underselling the Tigers' defense in the little conversation nearly a year ago.

"We expected with the people that we had back that we would be pretty good defensively, but they've played even better than anticipated," Roth said. "(Garrett) Garcia being back has also played a big part in it as well."

The Tigers are allowing just 9.3 points per game this season, and drops to just seven points per game if you remove the lone loss of the season, and the 42 points Mount Carmel scored in that game without Southern's senior standout Isaac Carter in the lineup.

Carter leads the team with 11 sacks this season, and the starting defensive line has combined for 20 of Southern Columbia's 34 sacks this season. Dominic Fetterolf leads the team with 119 tackles, while Garcia is second with 110 tackles this season. All that pressure has helped the Southern Columbia secondary intercept 21 passes this season. Brayden Andrews and Louden Murphy each have four picks to lead the team, while 11 different Southern Columbia players have at least one interception this season.

"It just make things easier for everybody. They can stop the running game on first and second game, and when teams have to throw, they can get pressure," Roth said. "Traditionally we've had to send linebackers to get pressure on a passing team. We've been able to run a lot more zone coverage (this year).

"(The defensive line) is the group that sets the tone for us."

Today's game against Westinghouse (13-0) is a rematch of last year's state championship game, won of course by the Tigers, but it's a different Bulldogs team. Most of the skill position players have graduated, and Westinghouse probably doesn't have the star standout this season unless you count sophomore defensive back/running back Kyshawn Robinson.

It's quite the passing attack from a season ago, but the Bulldogs will run the ball, and from a variety of players. The quarterback — junior Kahlil Greene — throws an impressive deep ball, but the Bulldogs signal caller provides more of rushing threat.

"They seemed a little more balanced than last season. They'll use several different running backs," Roth said. "They'll run the quarterback more than they did last year, but I was really impressed with his ability to get the ball down the field."

And once again like last week, that's the biggest point of emphasis for the Tigers this week. Don't fall asleep defending the run that the Bulldogs can hit a play-action pass for a big play downfield.

And like last week, Roth feels like his team will need a big play in the passing game.

"I think it would be a bigger surprise (to them) if we hit a big pass play," Roth said. "It's a part of their offense, and we are expecting it from them."

Roth had the same thought last week before the win against Dunmore, but the Tigers didn't need their passing game. They scored 39 points in the first half, and the Tigers averaged nearly 10 yards per carry.

"We started real fast, and in the beginning of the game, it's as well as we've run the ball in a couple of games. The line really got off the ball, well," Roth said. "That could huge if they are able to do that again (today)."

The strength and experience on the Bulldogs team is in their front. Senior defensive end Michael Richardson had three sacks in the semifinal victory over Beaver Falls, and Roth mentioned Raymond Poindexter providing problems last year as well.

With the victory, Roth will be a win from 500 for his career, the first Pennsylania coach to reach that mark. The Tigers will be looking for a seventh straight state championship and eighth in nine seasons. It would also be Southern Columbia's 14th state football title overall.

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA VS. WESTINGHOUSE

When: Friday, 1 p.m.

Where: Chapman Field, Cumberland Valley High School

Last meeting: Southern Columbia won 37-22 in last year's PIAA Class 2A championship game.

Series: Southern Columbia leads 1-0.

Radio/internet: blackdiamondsports.net, 12 p.m.

TV: PCN-TV, Ch. 17, 1 p.m.

WESTINGHOUSE BULLDOGS (13-0)

Offense

No.;Name;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.

10;Tyrese Davis;6-1;180;WR;So.

7;Malik Harris;6-0;180;WR;Sr.

55;Sincere Shannon;6-3;250;RT;Sr.

59;Byron Lewis;6-4;263;RG;Jr.

56;Da'Monn Taylor;5-10;220;C;Jr.

50;Vaughn Allie;6-1;230;LG;Jr.

57;Zechariah Hines;6-2;230;LT;Sr.

0;Robertoe Cargile;6-1;210;TE;Sr.

1;Khalil Green;5-10;160;QB;Jr.

34;Mike Stuart;5-10;180;FB;Jr.

2;Kyshawn Robinson;5-10;165;RB;So.

14;Emilio Valentine;6-0;180;WR;Jr.

Defense

No.;Name;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.

15;Michael Richardson;6-3;200;DE;Sr.

55;Sincere Shannon;6-3;250;DT;Sr.

59;Byron Lewis;6-4;263;DT;Jr.

9;Josiah Collins;6-1;215;DE;So.

20;Khalil Mitchell;6-1;190;OLB;Jr.

34;Mike Stuart;5-10;180;MLB;Jr.

7;Malik Harris;6-0;180;OLB;Sr.

14;Emilio Valentine;5-8;175;CB;Sr.

2;Kyshawn Robinson;5-10;165;S;So.

10;Tyrese Davis;6-1;180;S;So.

13;Duane Cooper;5-10;160;CB;So.

Schedule

Opponent;Date

at Clairiton;W, 28-0

Perry;W, 52-6

University Prep;W, 34-18

Taylor Allderdice;W, 20-2

at Hollidaysburg;30-22

at Butler;W, 36-7

at Brashear;W, 52-14

District 8 Playoffs

Semifinal

Taylor Allderdice;W, 42-18

Championship

University Prep;W, 42-14

Sub-regional game

vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley;W, 37-20

PIAA Playoffs

First round

vs. Central Clarion;W, 46-30

Quarterfinals

at Farrell;W, 36-20

Semifinal

vs. Beaver Falls;W, 28-8

Championship

vs. Southern Columbia;today

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA TIGERS (14-1)

Offense

No.;Name;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.

1;Kyle Christman;6-1;185;WR;Sr.

67;John Quinton;6-2;230;RT;So.

52;Robert Long;5-10;190;RG;Sr.

75;Brayton Lunger;5-8;250;C;Jr.

54;Jude Bremigen;5-10;210;LG;Jr.

51;Dylan Stine 5-10;275;LT;Jr.

44;C.J. Swank-Dworchak;5-9;185;TE;Jr.

10;Blake Wise 6-3;160;QB;Sr.

23;Garrett Garcia;6-1;225;FB;Sr.

2;Carter Madden;5-9;170;HB;Sr.

26;Louden Murphy;6-1;180;HB;Sr.

43;Isaac Carter;6-1;215;K;Sr.

Defense

No.;Name;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.

41;Ethan Makowski;6-1;220;DE;So.

77;Landon Koch 5-10 255 DT Sr.

43;Isaac Carter;6-1;215;DT;Sr.

31;Colden Bloom;6-1;210;DE;Sr.

39;Gavin Krebs;5-9;175;OLB;Sr.

23;Garrett Garcia;6-1;225;ILB;Sr.

32;Dominic Fetterolf;6-1;220;ILB;Jr.

20;Jack Biermaas;6-0;200;OLB;Sr.

1;Kyle Christman;6-1;185;CB;Sr

26;Louden Murphy;6-1;180;S;Sr.

6;Jake Hoy;6-3;180;CB;Sr.

Schedule

Opponent Date

Berwick;W, 50-0

Shamokin;W, 41-0

at Loyalsock;W, 36-7

at Lewisburg;W, 69-13

Danville;W, 40-17

at Montoursville;W, 21-0

Central Columbia;W, 54-13

at Mount Carmel;L, 42-30

at Wyoming Area;W, 34-7

Shikellamy;W, 55-6

District 4 Class 2A playoffs

Quarterfinal

North Penn-Mansfield;W, 62-20

Semifinal

Mount Carmel;W, 43-0

Championship

at Troy;W, 14-0

PIAA Class 2A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Bald Eagle Area;W, 18-8

Semifinal

vs. Dunmore;W, 39-7

Championship

at Cumberland Valley H.S.

vs. Westinghouse;today