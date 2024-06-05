Tigers bring road win streak into game against the Rangers

Detroit Tigers (31-30, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (29-32, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 6.25 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rangers: Jose Urena (1-5, 3.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -130, Tigers +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 29-32 record overall and a 14-15 record at home. The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .312.

Detroit has a 31-30 record overall and a 17-15 record in road games. The Tigers are 24-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 10 home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .263 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 13-for-38 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Matthew Vierling has a .287 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has eight doubles, four triples and seven home runs. Riley Greene is 12-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .225 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Michael Lorenzen: day-to-day (knee), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (back), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.