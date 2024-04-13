Tigers blanked by Bulldogs in road loss

Apr. 12—BOX SCORE

At Montesano

BULLDOGS 9, TIGERS 0

Centralia 000 000 0 — 0

Montesano 140 004 X — 9

CEN Pitching — Jenkins 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 3 K; Ballard 3 IP, 3 H, 4 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K Highlights — Ballard 1-2, BB; Weaver 1-2

Four errors doomed Centralia's baseball team in a 9-0 setback to Class 1A Montesano on Friday night in a non-league matchup. The Tigers ended their week against lower classification foes with a 1-1 split.

Eight of the nine runs allowed by pitchers Landen Jenkins and Cohen Ballard were unearned. In a four-run third for the Bulldogs, they plated two of them on an error, one off a passed ball and capped the frame with an RBI double.

Montesano added four more in the sixth to put the game out of reach. Centralia (4-7) had six different batters notch a hit. It loaded the bases in the top of the second, but a strikeout ended the threat.

Over the last five innings, just one runner reached scoring position for the Tigers. They'll return to Evergreen Conference play on Tuesday night taking on Black Hills on the road.